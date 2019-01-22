Gardai set to shell out over €100k for executive course for 70 members in its senior ranks

The Gardai are set to shell out around €110,000 for an executive coaching course for 70 members in its senior ranks over a three year period.

New tender documents published show that the successful executive coaching enterprise is to provide coaching services for newly promoted Chief Superintendents, Superintendents, Senior Managers, Principal Officers and Asst Principal Officers.

The tender documentation states that the cost of providing the executive coaching may amount to some €110,000 (excl VAT).

The tender states that the planned date for the commencement of the Executive Coaching course is June of this year for ‘Year One’ and ‘Year Two’ to commence in June 2020 and ‘Year 3’ to commence in June 2021.

According to the tender, the senior members participating in the executive coaching course will have already undergone a development programme which consisted of Leadership development supported by internal mentoring.

As part of their work, the executive coaches to be employed will be required to provide 1.5 hour feedback session to senior management on the results of an ‘emotional intelligence’ assessment.

They will provide executive coaching to senior management over four 1.5 hour coaching sessions over a six month period.

The coaches involved in the work are to develop a ‘Personal Development Plan’ for each course participant.

The coaches will be required to provide themed anonymous feedback to the Director of Training at the Garda College at Templemore on the outcome of coaching sessions.

According to the tender, the objective of the executive coaching is “to build organisational leadership capabilities within An Garda Síochána”.

The tender states that under the heading of ‘Executive Coaching learning outcomes’ the newly promoted Chief Superintendents and Superintendents will have “developed a greater understanding of their individual strengths and weaknesses and the impact that their behavioural style has on others”.

The tender states that the senior Gardai will have enhanced interpersonal communication skills to increase their own and others effectiveness and performance on the job and also the ability to apply key tactical and strategic management skills in the context of their own role and in the management of others.

