Gardai are seeking assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 61-year-old Denis Lyne, who is missing from his home in Dublin's City Centre.

Gardai 'seriously concerned' for wellbeing of missing man (61)

Mr Lyne was last seen on 14 October in Dublin 1.

He is described as being 5’6’’ and of stocky build.

When last seen he was wearing a long sleeved trench coat, a blue and white checked shirt and dark trousers.

Gardaí have serious concerns for Denis’ wellbeing and ask anyone who has seen him, or who can assist in locating him, to contact Store St Garda Station on 01-6668000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

