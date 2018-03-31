Gardai seize over €2.5m of cocaine, heroin and ketamine at Dublin Port

An operation involving officers from the Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau at the port saw a truck stopped and searched.

During the search cocaine, heroin and ketamine, valued in excess of €2.5m, was discovered and seized.

A 55-year-old man was arrested and is currently detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice ( Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Store Street Garda Station.