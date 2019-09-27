Gardai seize haul of cocaine and heroin worth €4m

Gardai have seized a massive haul of drugs with an estimated street value of €4m in west Dublin this evening.

The seizure of what is understood to be cocaine and heroin was made following two searches - one in Clondalkin and another in Ballyfermot.

Two men have been arrested following the seizures and are currently detained under the drug trafficking act.

