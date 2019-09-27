Gardai seize haul of cocaine and heroin worth €4m
Gardai have seized a massive haul of drugs with an estimated street value of €4m in west Dublin this evening.
The seizure of what is understood to be cocaine and heroin was made following two searches - one in Clondalkin and another in Ballyfermot.
Two men have been arrested following the seizures and are currently detained under the drug trafficking act.
More to follow...
Online Editors
Related Content
- Revenue seize exotic drugs worth €27,000
- Man (52) behaving in 'erratic manner' charged as 120kg of benzocaine seized