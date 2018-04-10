Gardai seize firearm from man's backpack near city centre train station
Gardai seized a firearm and some ammunition from a man's backpack in an operation in Limerick city last night.
According to gardai, an intelligence-led operation in the city saw officers stop and search a 25-year-old man near Colbert Station in the city.
The firearm, along with some loose ammunition, was located in a backpack.
The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Roxboro Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 30, Offences Against the State, Act, 1939/98 as amended.
Gardai say that investigations are ongoing.
Online Editors