Gardai seize close to €1m worth of drugs from crime gang involved in burglaries and drug trafficking

Gardai have seized close to €1m worth of drugs from an Eastern European crime gang involved in burglaries and drug trafficking across Ireland.

This morning detectives attached to the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) carried out a search of a property close to Drogheda, Co Louth where around 50kg worth of cannabis herb was seized.

The operation, involving CAB officers and gardai attached to the Louth division, resulted in €940,00 worth of cannabis being recovered from the drug trafficking gang.

The intelligence led investigation was carried out shortly after 9am this morning and was part of an operation targeting associates of an Eastern European criminal group operating out of Louth.

Sources told Independent.ie that the crime gang are involved in the distribution of drugs as well as burglaries both regionally and nationally, and are also suspected of involvement in firearms offences.

During the operation a female, aged in her 30s, was arrested under drug trafficking legislation.

A garda spokesman said: "As part of an intelligence led operation targeting serious organised crime activity in the Louth Division, a planned search of an address in the Drogheda area was conducted this morning at approximately 9am.

"The search was conducted by Gardai from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau assisted by officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau and officers from the Louth Division.

"During the search operation a significant quantity of cannabis herb was seized. The street value of the cannabis herb seized is estimated at €940,000 (pending analysis).

"One female in her 30s has been arrested for drug trafficking offences. The arrested female is currently detained at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.," the spokesman added.

Online Editors