Gardai seize cash in Finglas house search

Conor Feehan

Gardaí have seized €94,400 in cash following a search operation in Finglas, Dublin 11 yesterday evening.

The money was found during a search at a house by gardaí in Finglas attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit with assistance from a number of uniform units.

The cash was discovered in separate bundles throughout the property.

In addition to the cash, a small quantity of cannabis herb was also seized.

A man in his 40s has since been charged in connection with the seizure and is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court tomorrow morning.

