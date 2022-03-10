Gardaí have seized a car being driven by former Irish hockey player Catriona Carey, who is currently at the centre of multiple fraud allegations, the Irish Independent can reveal.

Our exclusive photos show how members of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) yesterday attended a property in Co Wexford and left with a white BMW and documentation.

Catriona Carey had been staying at a house near Courtown in the last week as the fallout continues from an RTÉ Investigates documentary, which highlighted how a number of people have accused her of scamming them out of thousands of euro after offering to buy debt from their lenders at a discount.

Ms Carey appeared to co-operate with officers and was holding a pink folder under her arms while gardaí searched the car before taking it away.

When approached for comment about the visit by gardaí, a woman who answered the door at the house said they had no comment to make and told this reporter it was “none of your business”.

Ms Carey was later seen leaving the property with suitcases in a different vehicle shortly after 1pm.

It is understood she had previously met potential business clients at the house in recent weeks.

It comes as it was revealed how more than €200,000 deposited by desperate homeowners to a business account controlled by Catriona Carey was allegedly spent on personal items and services.

RTÉ Investigates reported how around €400,000 from clients of her company, Careysfort Asset Estates, was paid into the company account and, as of last month, just €488.10 remained.

The biggest spend using funds from the company account came on July 21, 2020, for the purchase of a BMW at a cost of €55,226.

Gardaí are investigating a number of alleged fraud incidents relating to the activities of a business owned by the Kilkenny woman.

Careysfort Asset Estates is registered in the United Kingdom and has been the subject of multiple complaints to gardaí.

Last week, gardaí carried out a search at her home in Kilkenny and seized a number of documents.

She has not been seen at the house in recent weeks and this is the first time she has been spotted in public since the accusations made against her came to light.

Carey was convicted of fraud in February 2020 after altering a cheque she received from a client who had hired her as his accountant. She changed a cheque for €6,948 which had been made out to the Revenue’s collector general, instead making it payable to herself, and cashed it at a bank in Kilkenny.

She received an eight-month suspended sentence.

Now gardaí are investigating allegations she was involved in a mortgage scam that may have affected at least 30 people.

Carey trained as an accountant and is director and owner of Careysfort Asset Estates Ltd.

Through this firm she claimed she could help those in financial distress by clearing their debt with a new loan from Careysfort and enabling them to stay in their homes.

Carey wanted a deposit upfront, asking clients for between 10pc and 30pc of the proposed new loan. However, many of the deals never materialised and clients have not had their deposits returned. Some people claim they paid her up to €60,000 after borrowing money from family and credit unions.

The Irish Independent previously revealed how she had recently been in contact with a couple who handed her more than €10,000, assuring them that the RTÉ documentary was based on a misunderstanding.

They claim she asked them for a further €20,000 and told them they would receive contracts for a new mortgage in due course, more than two years after they gave her €10,000 in cash.

The couple got into financial difficulty during the recession and became aware of the recent allegations only after picking up a copy of their local paper.

“I was on night duty and I don’t know how I got through it after what I read. I felt sick,” said the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous.

“My husband rang her (about the news reports) and she said, ‘It’s another lady that’s involved. It’s nothing to do with me. Your house is safe and once that other €20,000 is given I will give you your contracts.’

“As far as the banks are concerned, they’ve heard nothing from us and we’re on the verge of being evicted.

“We’re working our backsides off to put our kids through college. My only hope is that something will come from this and the banks will try to help us out.”

Former Dragons’ Den star Sarah Newman told the Sunday Independent how she made a statement to gardaí about convicted swindler Catriona Carey 10 years ago – over the collapse of a company she ran with her then partner, Kilkenny hurler DJ Carey.

Ms Newman reported her concerns to gardaí in Blackrock, Co Dublin, in 2011 over “major accounting issues and discrepancies” that came to light as she tried to take her money out of the business, DJ Carey Enterprises.

Gardaí sent a file to the DPP, who directed that there be no prosecution.

Ms Newman said she was “completely floored and devastated” about the recent allegations.

The Garda Press Office was contacted for comment in relation to yesterday’s car seizure.

In an earlier statement, a spokesperson said gardaí do not comment on named individuals, or confirm individual complaints.