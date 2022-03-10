| 4.2°C Dublin

exclusive Gardaí seize BMW driven by convicted fraudster Carey who is at centre of further scam allegations

Search: Catriona Carey looks into the BMW car with a garda at the house near Courtown, Co Wexford. Photo: MCNPICS Expand

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

Gardaí have seized a car being driven by former Irish hockey player Catriona Carey, who is currently at the centre of multiple fraud allegations, the Irish Independent can reveal.

Our exclusive photos show how members of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) yesterday attended a property in Co Wexford and left with a white BMW and documentation.

