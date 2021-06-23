Gardaí seize €500,000 worth of drugs in Co Kildare, along with cash and other items

Almost €500,000 worth of drugs have been seized by gardaí in Co Kildare, along with cash and other items.

Gardai seized €494,000 worth of drugs and €22,450 cash during a search operation in Newbridge, Co. Kildare today.

The search was carried out in relation to stolen property.

Gardaí attached to the Detective Unit seized cannabis herb with a street value of €220,000, cannabis resin with a street value of €214,000, and cocaine with a street value of €60,000.

All drugs seized will now be sent for analysis.

During the search, the Garda National Dog Unit assisted and located €22,450 cash on surrounding lands.

An Ifor Williams trailer, a single axle caravan and a Consaw were also seized.

A 25 year old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Newbridge Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations ongoing.