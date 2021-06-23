| 18.1°C Dublin

Gardaí seize €500,000 worth of drugs in Co Kildare, along with cash and other items

Expand

Close

Amy Blaney

Almost €500,000 worth of drugs have been seized by gardaí in Co Kildare, along with cash and other items.

Gardai seized €494,000 worth of drugs and €22,450 cash during a search operation in Newbridge, Co. Kildare today.

The search was carried out in relation to stolen property.

Gardaí attached to the Detective Unit seized cannabis herb with a street value of €220,000, cannabis resin with a street value of €214,000, and cocaine with a street value of €60,000.

All drugs seized will now be sent for analysis.

During the search, the Garda National Dog Unit assisted and located €22,450 cash on surrounding lands.

An Ifor Williams trailer, a single axle caravan and a Consaw were also seized.
A 25 year old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Newbridge Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations ongoing.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy