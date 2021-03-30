Gardaí seize €328,000 worth of drugs in Santry raid

GARDAI tonight seized €328,000 worth of cannabis and €12,400 in cash during a search in the Santry area of Dublin.

A man aged in his 20s has been arrested following the operation.

“As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area, gardaí attached to the North Central Divisional Drug Unit carried out a search of a residence, under warrant, at approximately 5.30pm,” a Garda statement said.

Four mobile phones and other drug paraphernalia were also found in the raid.

“The drugs seized will now be sent for analysis,” gardaí said.

The suspect has been detained at Bridewell garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

