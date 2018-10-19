Gardai seize €325k worth of drugs in Sligo
Gardaí seized cannabis with an estimated street value of €325,000 on Thursday.
They were investigating the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Sligo and Leitrim areas.
As part of a planned operation Gardaí from the Ballymote District, assisted by the Divisional Drugs and Crime Units, searched a residential property in Ballymote Co Sligo yesterday, Thursday 18 October.
Cannabis herb and associated drug paraphernalia was seized.
No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.
Online Editors