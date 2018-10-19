News Irish News

Friday 19 October 2018

Gardai seize €325k worth of drugs in Sligo

Gardaí have seized cannabis with an estimated street value of €325,000 in Sligo.
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Gardaí seized cannabis with an estimated street value of €325,000 on Thursday.

They were investigating the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Sligo and Leitrim areas.

As part of a planned operation Gardaí from the Ballymote District, assisted by the Divisional Drugs and Crime Units, searched a residential property in Ballymote Co Sligo yesterday, Thursday 18 October.

Cannabis herb and associated drug paraphernalia was seized.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

