Gardaí seize €150,000 of cannabis plants and herb in Co Galway

A man is due to appear in court tomorrow morning in connection with the seizure of €150,000 of cannabis herb and plants in Co Galway.

Gardaí carried out a search at a home in Cappataggle this morning and found cannabis plants worth €144,000 and €6,600 of cannabis herb.

The drugs were seized and a man, in his 40s, was arrested at the scene.

He was taken to Galway Divisional Headquarters, where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man has since been charged and is to appear before Galway District Court tomorrow morning.

The search was instigated as part of Operation Tara and involved officers from the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit.

The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis. Investigations are ongoing.

Operation Tara is an enhanced anti-drugs strategy, launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July, last year.