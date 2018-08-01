Cannabis resin with an estimated street value of €140,000 was seized by gardai in Co Leitrim yesterday.

Cannabis resin with an estimated street value of €140,000 was seized by gardai in Co Leitrim yesterday.

Gardai seize €140,000 worth of cannabis in Co Leitrim

A car in Carrick-on-Shannon was stopped at around 7.30pm in the Townspark area, as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of illegal drugs in the region.

The car was searched and cannabis resin worth approximately €135,000 was discovered.

A 50-year-old male, the driver and sole occupant of the car, was arrested and is currently detained at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda station.

In a follow up search, a further €5,000 worth of cannabis was discovered when Leitrim gardai searched a house in Manorhamilton.

A large amount of cash was also discovered on the premises.

Online Editors