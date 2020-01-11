Gardai seeking public's help to locate missing Chloe (15)

Gardai are asking for the public's help to locate missing teenager Chloe Clarke, who was last seen in the Blanchardstown area.

Chloe (15) from Mulhuddart in Dublin 15 has been missing since Wednesday January 8.

The teenager is known to frequent the Dublin 8 area.

"She is described as being 5'5", with brown hair and of slim build. When last seen Chloe was wearing a red jacket," a garda spokesman said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown gardai on 016667000.

Online Editors