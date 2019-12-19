Gardai seeking public's help in locating missing Limerick man (86)

Gardai are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing elderly man in Co Tipperary.

Paddy Rainsford (86) was last seen leaving his home at Annagh, Lisnagry, Co. Limerick yesterday at around 7.30pm.

He was leaving his home with the intention of driving to the Birdhill area of north Tipperary.

"Paddy was driving a dark blue Skoda Rapid Reg No: 161L98, his intention was to drive to the Birdhill / Boher area of North Tipperary to play cards but he never arrived," a garda spokesman said.

"Paddy is described as being 5’ 10” in height, medium build, grey hair and grey/blue eyes.

"Paddy’s family and An Garda Síochána have concerns for Paddy’s welfare as he suffers from a medical condition."

Anyone with information can contact Newport Garda Station on 061-378102 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors