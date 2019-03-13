Gardaí are seeking the public's help in finding a 53-year-old who has been reported missing her home in Co Kildare.

Gardai seeking public's help in finding missing 53-year-old woman

Margaret Dorrian was last seen in Celbridge yesterday, March 12.

She is described as 5'6'', of a slight build with red hair and green eyes.

When last seen Margaret was wearing a mustard coloured jacket, blue jeans and tan boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 6667800.

Online Editors