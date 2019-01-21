Gardai seeking help in locating missing 33-year-old woman

Gardai are looking for help in locating a 33-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Emily Gallagher was last seen in the Dublin 8 area last Thursday, January 17.

She is described as being 5'7'' tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone who has seen Emily or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Kevin St Garda Station on 01 666 9400, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors