Gardai seek public's help in tracing missing schoolgirl Chloe (15)

Gardai are seeking the public's assistance in tracing a missing schoolgirl (15).

Gardai are seeking the public's assistance in tracing a missing schoolgirl (15).

Chloe Fitzgerald, from Avoca, Co Wicklow has been missing since yesterday.

Gardai say the teen is regularly in Dublin, but they believe she may have travelled to Portlaoise.

"She is described as being 157cm, of small build, with blue eyes and very dark brown to black hair. When last seen she was wearing a red coat, black and white zebra tracksuit bottoms, and white runners," a garda spokesman said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Arklow garda station on 0402-32304.

Online Editors