Gardai seek public's assistance in helping locate missing 45-year-old man

A 45-year-old man has been reported missing from north Dublin.

Gardai in Coolock have issued an appeal to the public to help find Martin Whelan.

Martin was last seen yesterday morning, Tuesday, at Harmonstown DART Station.

When last seen he was wearing a navy jacket, navy slacks and dark shoes.

Martin is approximately 5' 7'' tall and of medium build.

Anyone who has seen Martin or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 6664200, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

