Gardai seek public help in finding missing Reece Murphy (17)

Reece Murphy (17) went missing on Wednesday November 20 and was last seen in the Ballyjamesduff area.

He is described as being 6ft in height, of slim build and with black hair.

"Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Reece is asked to contact Gardaí in Bailieboro on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station," a garda spokeswoman said.

Online Editors