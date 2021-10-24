| 13.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Gardaí seek legal advice on report of abuse in Donegal care home

Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte calls for full publication of report into sexual assaults by resident on fellow residents

Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte. Picture by Gareth Chaney Expand

Close

Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte. Picture by Gareth Chaney

Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte. Picture by Gareth Chaney

Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte. Picture by Gareth Chaney

Maeve Sheehan

Garda management are taking legal advice over a report for the Health Service Executive (HSE) that reveals 18 residents in a Donegal care home were sexually abused by another resident over a 13-year period.

Management are concerned the executive summary of the report “doesn’t fully reflect the work An Garda Síochána has done on this matter”, a source said.

The row threatens to further hold up publication of the report, which the Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte wants published in full but which the HSE says it can only publish in part.

Most Watched

Privacy