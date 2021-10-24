Gardaí seek legal advice on report of abuse in Donegal care home

Garda management are taking legal advice over a report for the Health Service Executive (HSE) that reveals 18 residents in a Donegal care home were sexually abused by another resident over a 13-year period.

Management are concerned the executive summary of the report “doesn’t fully reflect the work An Garda Síochána has done on this matter”, a source said.

The row threatens to further hold up publication of the report, which the Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte wants published in full but which the HSE says it can only publish in part.

The report by the National Independent Review Panel (NIRP) documents 108 sexual assaults on 18 residents perpetrated by an intellectually disabled resident with “full knowledge” of staff and management.

The incidents occurred between 2003 and 2016 at two units at the St Joseph’s Hospital complex in Stranorlar, Co Donegal. The resident — given the pseudonym Brandon — was moved to another nursing home in 2016 and died last year.

The report, seen by the Sunday Independent, details harrowing abuse of residents with intellectual disability, many of whom were non-verbal.

The first recorded incident occurred on January 16, 2003, when Brandon was observed to be touching another resident “inappropriately” and over the following eight years he was “engaged in a vast number of highly abusive and sexually intrusive behaviours”.

Evidence suggested he “regularly targeted particular individuals and was able to identify particularly vulnerable residents whom he pursued relentlessly”.

He succeeded in entering the bedrooms of residents whom he had previously targeted during the night, the report found.

According to the report, gardaí were contacted four times about the allegations of sexual abuse against Brandon.

The first report to An Garda Síochána relating to the sexual assaults was made in June 2011 at a local garda station. The report found “no evidence of any follow-up on this report”.

The second contact with An Garda Síochána occurred in March 2017, when allegations of abuse were under review by the HSE.

The report said there is no documented note of this other than an account by the staff member who informed the garda the review was under way.

An Garda Síochána were again contacted in December 2018 when they were given a copy of the HSE’s review.

Gardaí escalated the case and the final contact was in 2019 when gardaí confirmed in a letter to NIRP that they were investigating the allegations of abuse and “the alleged withholding of information on the sexual abuse of patients by staff employed by the HSE”.

Gardaí say they were not provided with the names or next of kin of the victims until after 2018 and an investigation was launched in 2019.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) last week decided not to prosecute, which means the criminal case is now closed.

The Garda’s dispute with the report has further complicated an already fraught standoff over the report between the HSE and Ms Rabbitte over its publication.

She wants the report published in full, but the HSE has insisted it can publish only the executive summary of the report, to protect the identifies and confidentiality of those who participated in the inquiry.

During the standoff, An Garda Síochána wrote to the HSE on October 14, asking it not to publish the report, giving the reason that the file was sent to the DPP in August and the case was still under investigation.

Following this, the HSE sent a copy of the executive summary to An Garda Síochána last Monday, once again looking for clearance to publish it. Coincidentally the DPP directed there be no prosecutions in the case, lifting the barrier to publication.

However, Garda management had by then taken issue with the contents of the report as regards the work done by gardaí on the case.

Gardaí are now waiting on advice from lawyers on whether to allow the report to be published in its current form or to ask that it be amended to include its views before publication.

The HSE is assessing whether disciplinary action is warranted.

A spokesman for the Health Service Executive said: “We are hoping for a response soon from An Garda Síochána and are anxious to release the executive summary to the families and to publish it, once An Garda Síochána are happy that we can do so.”

Ms Rabbitte said this weekend: “If An Garda Síochána and the HSE have a disagreement over the report’s contents, that is for the two organisations to iron out and you’d hope it would be a priority for them at this stage.

“We are now five years into this and while due process is vital, the duration of this is frustrating.

“It’s like whack-a-mole with all the obstacles to publication suddenly popping up.

“It’d make anyone wonder what the motives behind the hold-ups are. But I’m reassured by knowing I will not let this go.”