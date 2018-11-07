Gardai are seeking assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Gardai seek information on teenager missing for more than two weeks

Gardaí at Portlaoise Garda Station are looking for the public's help tracing Thomas Doyle Molloy, 17 years, who has been missing since 22 October.

Thomas is 5ft 10in, 10st and slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He is known to frequent Dublin city centre, Tallaght and Dundrum area.

Anyone with information on Thomas' whereabouts should contact Portlaoise Garda Station at 057 8674100.

