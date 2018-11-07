Gardai seek information on missing teenager

Gardai are looking for a 15-year-old boy missing from Dublin.

They are seeking the public’s help tracing Zi Cheng Zheng, who is missing since 5 November.

Zi Cheng Zheng was last seen at 2pm on Granby Place, Dublin 1.

When last seen he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a black jacket.

He is described as being 5ft 5inches, slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

Zi Cheng Zheng is known to frequent the Dublin city centre and Bray areas.

Anyone with information on Zi Cheng Zheng's whereabouts, please contact Store Street Garda Station at 01 6668000.

Online Editors