Gardai seek information on missing man (20)

Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 20-year-old Blake Lawlor.

The young man was reported missing on 10 of October from his home in Clondalkin, Dublin.

Blake is described as 6", with slight build and blond hair.

It is not known what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have seen Blake or who may know of his whereabouts to contact Tallaght Garda Station on (01) 666 6000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

