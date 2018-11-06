Gardai seek information on missing 50-year-old man

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 50-year-old man.

Philip O' Hare has been missing from his home in Glounthane, Co Cork since 11.30pm on 5 of November.

Philip is described as 5' 10", thin build, grey hair and blue/green eyes.

It is not known what Philip was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Mayfield on (021) 4558510, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

