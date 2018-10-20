Gardai seek information on man (50) missing for 10 days

Gardai are seeking assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 50-year-old man missing for 10 days.

James O’Gorman is missing from his home in New Ross, Co Wexford.

He was last seen on 11 October in Dunbrody Wharf, New Ross.

He is described as being 5’8’’, of medium build, with brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a green top, black tracksuit bottoms and white/grey runners.

Gardaí have serious concerns for the welfare of James and ask anyone who has seen him or who can assist in locating him to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors