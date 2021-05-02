Gardaí seek info on missing Dublin man John Redmond (44)

Gardaí are appealing for any information as to the location of a missing Dublin man who first disappeared back in March.

They are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of John Redmond, 44 years old, who was last seen in Donabate on March 15, 2021.

He is described as being 5’8” (176cm), with brown hair and blue eyes. John is known to frequent the Dublin city centre and Ballymun areas.

Gardaí and John's family would urge him to make contact.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact gardaí in Swords on 01 666 4700, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Irish Independent