Gardai seek help to find man missing for four days
Gardai have appealed for the public's help to find a man missing from Kilkenny for four days.
John Renehan (47) was last seen in Kilkenny on the afternoon of Wednesday April 25.
John is described as being 5’ 8’’ tall, of slight build and with grey hair.
When last seen he was wearing blue jeans and white runners.
Anyone who has seen John or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000 or any Garda Station.
Online Editors