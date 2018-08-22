Gardai seek help in finding missing Dublin man

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a 39-year-old man missing since August 15.

Kevin Reid is from Coolock in Dublin 17.

He is described as being 5' 6" in height, bald with green/blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark jumper, a wool hat and he had a rucksack.

Anyone with information on Kevin's whereabouts is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors