Gardai are investigating after a number of people, believed to be refugees, ran from a trailer when the startled truck driver opened its doors in County Laois yesterday evening.

Gardai searching for refugees who hid themselves and fled from trailer in Midlands

The incident happened in the Straboe area on the outskirts of Portlaoise town.

The truck driver had stopped the vehicle at 6.50pm and when he opened the doors of the trailer a number of people bolted past him and fled into the surrounding area.

Investigating gardai, who are concerned about the welfae of the people involved, began searching the area once the matter was reported to them.

The garda helicopter was utiulised in the search for what is believed to be five men.

It is not clear what the nationality of the individuals is.

The truck had travelled to Laois from Rosslare Harbour in County Wexford, a distance of 125km.

It is not yet clear what port the truck had sailed from, or how long the men were in the trailer.

People trying to flee strife in their countries of origin have been known to hide in trucks and cargo at major European ports in the hope of being transported overseas and to safer environs.

Many have died in the process and it is believed the people who fled the truck are refugees who gained access to the trailer without the knowledge of the driver.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Online Editors