Gardai searching for missing teen last seen in shopping centre
Gardai are appealing for information about a missing teenage boy who was last seen in a shopping centre.
Nathan Kelly (16), from Coolock in Dublin, was last seen in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre on Tuesday.
He is described as 5ft 5 in height, with blue eyes and fair hair.
When last seen he was wearing a black Nike tracksuit, black runners and a black puffer jacket.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Coolock Gardaí on 01 6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
Online Editors