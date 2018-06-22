News Irish News

Friday 22 June 2018

Gardai searching for missing teen last seen in shopping centre

Nathan Kelly was last seen on Tuesday
Nathan Kelly was last seen on Tuesday
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Gardai are appealing for information about a missing teenage boy who was last seen in a shopping centre.

Nathan Kelly (16), from Coolock in Dublin, was last seen in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre on Tuesday.

He is described as 5ft 5 in height, with blue eyes and fair hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black Nike tracksuit, black runners and a black puffer jacket.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Coolock Gardaí on 01 6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News