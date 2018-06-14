Gardai searching for holidaymaker (59) who failed to return to accommodation after walk
Gardai are appealing for the public's assistance to find a 59-year old man from Meath who failed to return to his holiday accommodation in Kerry over the weekend.
According to gardai, Gilbert Fitzpatrick, from Navan, was on holiday in Tralee. He was last seen at 11am on Saturday when he travelled to Killarney.
Gardai understand that he went walking in the Gap of Dunloe area on Saturday but the alarm was raised when he failed to return to his accommodation in Tralee.
Mr Fitzpatrick is described as being approximately 5' 5”, of slight build with dark/grey hair.
When last seen he was wearing a light blue check short-sleeved shirt, navy trousers and black shoes.
He was also carrying a rain jacket.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen him to contact Tralee Garda Station 066-7102300 or Killarney Station 064-6671160 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
Online Editors