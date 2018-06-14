Gardai searching for holidaymaker (59) who failed to return to accommodation after walk

According to gardai, Gilbert Fitzpatrick, from Navan, was on holiday in Tralee. He was last seen at 11am on Saturday when he travelled to Killarney.

Gardai understand that he went walking in the Gap of Dunloe area on Saturday but the alarm was raised when he failed to return to his accommodation in Tralee.

Mr Fitzpatrick is described as being approximately 5' 5”, of slight build with dark/grey hair.