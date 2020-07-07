Gardai searching for family of man missing since 2011 after his remains were found

GARDAÍ are searching for the family of a man whose remains have been found after he was missing for over eight years.

Gardai have issued an appeal to finding any relatives of Stephen Corrigan, who went missing in 2011.

Human remains were discovered in the Rathmines area of Dublin on April 9 this year.

Through DNA analysis, the remains were positively identified as those of Mr Corrigan.

A garda spokeswoman said Mr Corrigan was a resident in the Cork Street area of Dublin 8 and had been missing since November 22, 2011.

Gardaí issued appeals to locate Mr Corrigan through Crimecall in May 2012, January 2013 and May 2014.

He was identified through DNA analysis compared with a familial DNA sample provided by his mother.

Sadly, his mother is now deceased, as is his only other known blood relative.

An Garda Síochána are trying to identify surviving members of Mr Corrigan's family and are appealing to any living relative or any member of the public who knew Stephen, who was born on June 8, 1963, to contact Gardaí at Rathmines Garda Station on 01 666 6700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors