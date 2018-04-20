Gardai search for driver who ran off after city-centre crash
Gardai are searching for a driver of a vehicle who crashed into a car in Dublin city centre yesterday evening before fleeing the scene.
The gardai say they are looking for a man in his 30s, who fled the scene of the incident on Pearse St in Dublin at 6pm on Thursday April 19.
Gardai say the driver ran from the vehicle after the incident.
The vehicle has been seized.
Nobody was injured in the incident and gardai say that investigations are ongoing.
Online Editors