News Irish News

Saturday 12 May 2018

Gardai rule out foul play as woman's body found on grounds of Dublin church

The body of a woman was discovered at St Michan's Church in Dublin 7. Pic: Google Maps

Rachel Farrell and Amy Molloy

Gardai have said no foul play is suspected after the body of a woman was found on the grounds of a church in Dublin this morning.

The woman, who was in her 20s, was discovered on the grounds of St. Michan's Church in Dublin 7.

The area was sealed off and a technical examination took place.

The body was taken to the city morgue for a post mortem to be carried out.

A garda spokesman said: "A woman in her 20s was found. No foul play suspected."

