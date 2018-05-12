Gardai rule out foul play as woman's body found on grounds of Dublin church
Gardai have said no foul play is suspected after the body of a woman was found on the grounds of a church in Dublin this morning.
The woman, who was in her 20s, was discovered on the grounds of St. Michan's Church in Dublin 7.
The area was sealed off and a technical examination took place.
The body was taken to the city morgue for a post mortem to be carried out.
A garda spokesman said: "A woman in her 20s was found. No foul play suspected."
Online Editors