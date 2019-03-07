Gardai report 'significant' 30pc increase in road deaths this year

GARDAI have recorded a "significant increase" in road deaths in 2019, with 34 people having died on Irish roads so far this year.

Road deaths have increased by nearly 30pc in 2019, with nine more deaths recorded from this time last year.

Of the 34 that have died in fatal road traffic collisions, 25 have either been the driver or a passenger.

Gardai said that the increase has an impact on "all parts of the country".

"Every fatality has a devastating impact on family, friends and their local community," Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary from the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said.

"I call on every road user to play their part to make the roads safer. Think road safety every journey, and do everything you can to make the roads safer for all road users.”

There has also been an increase in detections of intoxicated driving, speeding, mobile phone use and non-use of seat belts.

In January 2019, 13,048 motorists were caught speeding- an increase of 4,812 from January 2018.

For the same period, reports of intoxicated driving rose from 597 to 695, while the use of mobile phones increased from 1,888 to 2,235.

Non-use of safety belts rose by 295 to 820 motorists, and research from 2018 revealed that nearly 1 in 3 of vehicular fatalities had no safety belt on at the time of the collision.

Overall, the total number of safety belts detections for 2018 were 11,541, a 5pc increase on the previous year.

"Initial information from fatal collisions in 2019 reveal that excessive or inappropriate speeding, intoxicated driving and lack of safety belts appear time and time again," Supt Cleary said.

"In 2018, up to 1 in 3 of the people who died were not wearing a safety belt at the time of the collision. Safety belts are proven life savers and must be worn every journey, every time.”

Other factors such as excessive or inappropriate speed from weather or road conditions and intoxicated driving are also significant factors in fatal road traffic collisions, the research showed.

Gardai have appealed to drivers to be compliant on Irish roads.

"Whilst the vast majority are complaint and should be commended, many are not. This non-compliance creates risk on the road to all road users.

"Mistakes on the road cause collisions, preventing mistakes prevents collisions. Please note this significant increase in road deaths and think and be safe every journey."

Online Editors