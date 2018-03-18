News Irish News

Sunday 18 March 2018

Gardai renew Mary Boyle appeal on 41st anniversary of her disappearance

Mary Boyle
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Gardai have issued a renewed appeal for assistance with the Mary Boyle case on the 41st anniversary of her disappearance.

Schoolgirl Mary was just six years old when she went missing on March 18, 1977 from  Cashelard, Ballyshannon in Co. Donegal.

Garda have said that the investigation into her disappearance remains live and ongoing four decades on.

Anyone who has "tangible evidence to help advance this investigation and bring some comfort to the Boyle family" have been asked to come forward.

An Garda Síochána can be contacted at Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 9858530, any local station or the Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666 111

