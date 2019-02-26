Gardai renew appeal for witnesses on 10-year anniversary of Dublin fatal hit-and-run

GARDAI have renewed an appeal for information in relation to a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in February 2009.

Edward Lynch (38) was walking on Claddagh Road in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10 sometime between 8pm and 9pm on Sunday 22nd February.

He had just left a vehicle on Claddagh Road and was walking towards another vehicle which was close by at the junction of Claddagh Road and Claddagh Green when he was struck by a Nissan Micra.

The Micra, which had a 98 D registration, had driven from Inagh Road.

According to gardai, Mr Lynch then got into a car and followed this Nissan up to Ballyfermot Road, "where an altercation took place between the occupants".

Mr Lynch returned to his home and complained of feeling unwell, and he was found dead at his home on the morning of the 25th February 2009.

Results of a post-mortem examination indicated that Mr Lynch died as a result of injuries sustained in the hit-and-run collision.

The post-mortem report explained that he died of of hamorrhage and shock due to a ruptured spleen due to a crush injury to the abdomen.

A 2016 inquest heard how he had complained of stomach cramps and ‘an awful’ pain in his chest the night before, his sister said.

A number of people were previously arrested in connection with the investigation, but to date no person has been charged.

Drug dealers, an Inchicore gangster and a young criminal from Blanchardstown were previously linked as suspects in the investigation.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or any person who may have information to contact the incident room at Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01-666 7212, the Garda Confidential Line 1`800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors