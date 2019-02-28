Gardai renew appeal for information about woman missing for more than two months
Gardai have renewed their appeal for information about a woman who has been missing for more than two months.
Mary Ryan (54) was last seen at Clonard Park, Waterford on December 15 2018.
She is described as being 6'2" in height, of slender build and has black hair, it is not known what clothing Mary was wearing when last seen.
Anyone who has seen Mary or who can assist in locating her is urged to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051-305300, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Online Editors