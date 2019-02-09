Gardai renew appeal for information about missing man

Gardai have renewed their appeal for information about a man who has been missing for four days.

Tony Galvin (41) has been missing from his home in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10 since February 5.

Tony is described as 5' 7", of slim build with a shaved head and green eyes, he also has a tattoo of a tiger on his shoulder.

When last seen he was wearing a red jacket and blue jeans and was carrying rain gear with him.

Tony was using a silver Volkswagon Golf car registered number 05WH1677, this vehicle have not been located.

Anyone with information about Tony or the whereabouts of his car is urged to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on (01) 666 7200, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

