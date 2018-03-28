Gardai have renewed their appeal for information about a horror crash which two mothers were killed.

Gardai renew appeal for information about horror crash which killed two mothers

Lifelong friends Maureen Dooley (55) and Deirdre Kilmartin (54) were on their daily walk last Thursday evening when they were fatally struck by a car at Station Road in Ballinasloe, Galway at around 5.40pm.

The car which hit them had collided with a second car. They were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies were removed to Portiuncula Hospital.

Gardai are appealing for information about the crash and said they are particularly anxious to speak to anyone who may have travelled on the R358, Station Road, Ballinasloe immediately prior to the collision or to any person who may have witnessed the collision. They said that the scene is located near to Ballinasloe Train Station and would have been busy at the time.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Gardai in Ballinasloe on 090 9631890, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors