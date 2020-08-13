Gardaí recover €2.1m stolen by fraudsters using Hong Kong bank

Gardaí say they have recovered €2.1m from a fraudster’s bank account in Hong Kong after an Irish business was tricked into sending money to the account. The so-called invoice redirect scam involved sending a false invoice to the Irish business substituted for a legitimate business bill.

However, after the matter was reported quickly, gardai contacted police in Hong Kong, and the money was secured and its return is being arranged.

Gardai today warned the public of the continuing existence of ‘Invoice Redirect Fraud’ and to treat any request to change bank account details with extreme caution.

In a statement, gardai said that on August 11, Bank of Ireland reported to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) that a business customer of theirs had been the victim of an invoice re-direct fraud and had lost just over €2.1m.

"The Dublin based business was making a payment to a UK based business when they received an email purporting to be from this UK business asking them to send the payment to a new bank account number.

"The Irish business did their due diligence and contacted the number supplied in the email and the person who answered the phone confirmed that all was correct. The money was then sent to the new bank account which transpired to be in Hong Kong.

"It is now known that the phone number contained in the email was also incorrect and the business was actually talking to the fraudster," gardai said.

On receipt of the complaint from Bank of Ireland, GNECB immediately initiated enquiries with the injured party in Dublin and with the bank in Hong Kong before seeking the assistance of the authorities in Hong Kong.

Following investigations conducted by the Police in Hong Kong on behalf of GNECB, the stolen money was secured in an account there and the return of the money is being arranged.

Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan said: "In many instances the business does not know it is a victim of this crime until sometime later when the legitimate supplier sends a reminder invoice for payment.

"It is important to note that victims of Invoice Redirect Fraud range from very small businesses to large corporations and the consequences of falling for a scam of this nature can be catastrophic and can result in the closure of businesses and redundancies so all employees should receive training in relation to avoiding this type of scam.

In this case Gardai with the assistance of Bank of Ireland and the Police in Hong Kong were able to secure this money and ensure it did not fall into the hands of an international criminal organisations.

"This money was secured because Bank of Ireland acted quickly and reported the matter to Gardai as soon as they became aware of it. Early reporting is essential if there is to be any hope of retrieving the stolen money.

"This is an excellent example of the co-operation that exists between GNECB and the financial institutions in Ireland."

Gardai advised the public to be wary of such crimes and advised that great care and attention should be given each time they are asked to change bank account details.

A phone call should be made to a representative of the company confirming that the bank account is changed.

Online Editors