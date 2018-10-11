Gardai raise €20k for Down Syndrome Ireland with 500km cycle

The Garda Tour de Force cycling group have presented a cheque of €20,000 to Down Syndrome Ireland.

The group, who have donated well over €1m to charity over the past two decades, made the special presentation at the Jackson Court Hotel in Dublin city centre yesterday.

Chief Supt Lorraine Wheatley made the presentation on behalf of Garda Tour De Force to Sgt Mary Doherty, the president of Down Syndrome Ireland.

This year 18 cyclists and a support team from Garda Tour De Force cycled 500km through Alsace in France from Basel in Switzerland to Strasbourg.

In total, they raised €23,000 for charity and other organisations that benefited this year were the Kevin Bell Foundation, St James Camino and the NCBI.

Next year’s selected charity for the Garda Tour De Force is the Irish Guide Dogs For The Blind.

The Garda Tour De Force consists of members of An Garda Siochana and friends who cycle annually to raise funds to aid Irish charities and have been cycling since 1991 in aid of various charities.

