Gardaí question woman after elderly church worker found dead with serious injuries

Gardaí are questioning a woman following the murder in Dublin of a pensioner aged in her 80s who was known to her.

The victim was found with serious injuries to her upper body at a property in the north-east inner city yesterday morning.

Detectives believe the elderly woman, named locally as Mary Bergin, was stabbed to death.

The alarm was raised shortly before midday, but when gardaí arrived at the house just off Seville Place, the victim had been pronounced dead.

A murder investigation was launched by detectives based at Store Street, and gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry.

They said they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the killing, but were continuing to appeal for witnesses.

A woman aged in her 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder. She is well-known to Ms Bergin and detectives have 24 hours to question her.

It is understood that before Ms Bergin was found, a woman was seen acting in an “agitated state” by people in the area.

“This is a very tragic case involving a suspect who could herself best be described as a vulnerable person,” a source said. “The investigation is ongoing and gardaí are continuing to determine what exactly occurred.”

Gardaí arrived the scene at 11.50am. The woman’s body remained there for some time before being removed for a post-mortem examination today.

The Office of the State Pathologist been notified.

A garda spokesperson said: “A female aged in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to this incident.

“She is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Store Street garda station. Investigations are ongoing.”

The suspect can be held for a period of up to 24 hours before gardaí must either charge or release her from custody, pending a file being sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Nial Ring, an independent councillor for the north-inner city, said local people were stunned by the news.

“Everyone is in shock. The lady in question was a well-known, well-liked, respected member of a very tight-knit community,” he said.

“She worked in the local church, she was a friend of everybody and would do anything for anybody, just a gentle woman who lived in her own area and was part of this great community.

“For this tragedy to come into this area is really sad. There’s great sadness in the area.”

One neighbour said: “She was a very quiet lady but very pleasant. You think that when you get to that age you can live your life peacefully. It’s very sad, the whole thing.”



The property, located in a quiet cul-de-sac on First Avenue, remained sealed off throughout the day yesterday as investigators carried out their enquiries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact them at Store Street station on 01 666 8089, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.