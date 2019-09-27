A NUMBER of files are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) following a week-long investigation by gardai into the purchase of sexual services.

Gardai question 38 people on suspicion of buying sexual services over week-long investigation

Gardai stopped 38 members of the public during the investigation in Dublin, Kilkenny, Carlow, Cork city, Kerry, Galway and Donegal.

Those questioned were contacted on suspicion of having purchased sexual services from an individual involved in prostitution, across rural and urban areas.

The Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017 criminalises the purchase of sexual services and the soliciting or purchasing of sex from a trafficked person.

Gardai said that a number of files will be prepared for the DPP "with a view to establishing if any criminal prosecution should be initiated".

"This operation reinforces An Garda Síochána’s commitment to target the demand for prostitution and to protect vulnerable persons, including victims of human trafficking involved in prostitution," a garda spokesperson said.

The intelligence led investigation by the Operation Quest team at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau was assisted by local detective units.

The days of action, which took place from September 16 - 21, were scheduled to coincide with an EMPACT (European multidisciplinary platform against criminal threats) Week of Action targeting sexual exploitation.

It is the second national operation targeting the demand for prostitution in 2019 and gardai have confirmed that further operations are planned.

Online Editors