Gardaí Public Order Units have arrived at the scene of a large crowd gathered on South William Street in Dublin.

At least four units attended the scene just after 9pm with uniformed gardai arriving shortly afterwards to move the people along.

This is not the first time there have been large gatherings on the street, with the Chief Medical Office Dr Tony Holohan previously commenting on the scenes he saw there last weekend.

On Wednesday, he addressed the issue again and said that: “I drove through the junction looking up South William Street and it looked like Jones’ road on a day of an All-Ireland.

South William Street in Dublin, Friday June 4 2021 Photo: Gerry Mooney / Facebook

South William Street in Dublin, Friday June 4 2021 Photo: Gerry Mooney

“It’s not at all that we’re surprised that we see some level of non-compliance, but the scale of that… I think if the council had set about organising an outdoor event they couldn’t have squeezed more people into that confined arena, and that was the concern.”

There have also been other incidents throughout the city this week. In St Stephen’s Green, a fence was erected around a bandstand by the Office of Public Works in order to protect the historic structure.

However, the fence was forced open yesterday and a crowd entered.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said that: “Where crowds gather An Garda Síochána responsibility is preserving public order and preventing and investigating any criminal offence which occurs.

“An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to the public to avoid crowded areas and large gatherings; take personal responsibility to protect yourself and others, wear face coverings in open spaces, and maintain social distancing. The wearing of face masks outdoors and social distancing are public health guidelines and are not penal regulations.

"The Covid-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations, in order to continue to save lives.”

