Gardaí are investigating a suspected petrol bomb attack on an innocent woman’s house in Crumlin tonight believed to be linked to an escalating local feud.

Three suspected fire bombings and a shooting have been reported within a 48 hour period with major concerns about the dispute spiralling out of control.

The recent spate of suspected arsons on the city's southside are believed to be revenge attacks after a house in Crumlin was shot at up to seven times in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Gardai are seriously concerned about the feud between a close pal of UFC fighter Conor McGregor, and a convicted armed robber, which has led to heightened tensions in the city.

In the latest incident tonight on Cashel Road, Crumlin, a house was set alight at around 10pm.

Several gardai and units from the Dublin Fire Brigade are currently at the scene and no injuries have been reported.

Investigations are ongoing but at this stage it’s being treated as a suspected arson attack.

Sources said the property is linked to an innocent female relative of the convicted armed robber involved in the feud.

He is the chief suspect for firing shots at the property on nearby Downpatrick Road shortly after midnight on Thursday morning and specialist garda units have been carrying out searches for him.

Gardai are also investigating a separate petrol bomb attack in Kilmainham on Thursday night in which an innocent family's home was targeted.

No injuries were reported and detectives believe that the intended target was an innocent female relative of the shooting suspect.

A separate fire bombing of a car was reported in the Dublin 8 area overnight and is believed to be linked to the feuding.

Detectives in separate parts of the Southside are now investigating four separate serious incidents linked to the dispute carried out in a 48-hour period.

A source told Independent.ie: "The situation is extremely volatile at the moment and it's only pure luck that no one has been seriously injured or killed.

“It’s early days but the latest incident is being treated as another petrol bomb attack at this stage.

"Extra armed garda units have been brought in to carry out searches because the situation has escalated so quickly."

The chief suspect for the gun attack is a violent armed robber in his mid 30s who has also served a number of jail terms for serious assaults. He has since gone to ground and Gardai are actively attempting to locate him.

The criminal whose home was shot at is a convicted drug dealer aged in his 30s and a close friend of Conor McGregor.

The UFC fighter, who has no involvement in criminality, and his pal have been regularly spotted in each other’s company and socialising together in recent years.

Investigations into all four incidents are ongoing and no arrests have yet been made.