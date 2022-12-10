Gardaí probe discovery of man’s body wrapped in carpet and dumped on farmland in Co Meath

THE body of a man wrapped up in carpet has been discovered dumped on farmland in Co Meath, Independent.ie can reveal.

It is understood that gardaí in Co Meath are treating the death of the man as suspicious, after his dead body was discovered this afternoon on remote farmland in the Killbride area, a rural area about 10km from Ashbourne.

Sources stressed that the investigation is at an “early stage” but there are “some indications” that the man’s death is suspicious.

Garda Headquarters confirmed it was investigating the discovery of a body in “unexplained circumstances”.

Gardaí said in a statement: “Gardaí in Ashbourne are investigating the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances this afternoon Saturday 10th December, 2022.

“The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination will be conducted by the Garda Technical Bureau, who are en route.

"The office of the State Pathologist have been notified. The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

“No further information is available at this time and no Garda spokesperson is available.”

Local Fine Gael councillor Alan Tobin said the news has come as a great shock to people in the area.

He described the area as “quiet” and “secluded”, and said his thoughts were with the family of the deceased.

Locals in the area have previously noticed an increase in criminal activity there, with its proximity to Dublin often cited as a factor.

Mr Tobin said locals would like to see an increased garda presence and greater coordination in the area.

“It’s shocking news,” Mr Tobin added.

“This is a rural area around south Meath and north Dublin.

“There has been a lot of activity in these areas which has nothing to do with the people living there, so we have been looking for better coordination and a better policing presence.”

