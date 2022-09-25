Gardaí probe alleged assault on GAA referee in Wexford

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault on a Wexford GAA referee.

The alleged attack took place at the end of a Wexford GAA Junior 'A' football championship game in Whiterock Hill this morning between St Joseph’s and Our Lady’s Island.

It is understood that the alleged assault took place at the end of the game at the home venue of Wexford town club, St Joseph's.

The referee is one of the most experienced referees in the county, and news of his alleged assault has sent shockwaves throughout the GAA in county. It was one of the busiest weekends games-wise in the county, with the final round of group games being played off.

Wexford town gardaí confirmed they were called to the home venue of St Joseph's to investigate an alleged assault on the match referee.

A Garda spokesman said: “We were called to the GAA grounds in Whiterock Rock to investigate an alleged assault on the match referee.

'We carried out an initial investigation having been informed of an incident involving a St Joseph's mentor who is alleged to have had an altercation with the referee.

“The referee was not seriously injured. He did not receive substantial injuries and no ambulance was required to attend the scene. While no arrests were made we will continue with our investigation.”

He added: “We are not aware if the referee attended for hospital treatment. That's a matter for himself. However, we will be speaking with the referee. We will continue to deal with the matter.”

In a statement Wexford GAA said it is “aware of an incident involving match officials during a Junior football match today”.

"Wexford GAA are disappointed that such an incident arose and strongly condemns any threatening or abusive behaviour towards our match officials of any kind.

“We would like to wish the officials involved in this incident a speedy recovery.

“The CCC (Competitions Control Committee) will commence a full investigation into the incident and Wexford GAA will support An Garda Síochána in their inquires also.

“We will not be making any further comment at this time.”

A spokesperson for Our Lady's Island GAA Club said it had "defeated St Joseph’s GAA Club in the last round of the Wexford Junior Football Championship".

They added: "Following the final whistle, an alleged incident occurred between an opposing club member and the match referee.

"Our Lady’s Island GAA wishes a speedy recovery to the referee. This incident is now subject to an investigation. We have no further comment to make on the matter."

This is the second such incident involving a match referee in Wexford over recent weeks.

Wexford CCC carried out a full investigation into an assault on a match referee at the end of the Na Fianna Clonard/Naomh Eanna county junior 'B' hurling semi-final held in Oylegate.

A member of the Naomh Eanna club was handed down a proposed 72-week ban.

There has been widespread disgust at a second such incident in such a short space of time in Wexford GAA.

Since the earlier incident there have been widespread calls for more protection to be afforded referees, particularly those officiating at venues not secured with fencing.