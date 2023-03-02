Gardaí praised for bravery after rescue of woman and man from burning building in south Dublin

Two gardaí have been praised for their bravery after they rescued two people from a burning building when a large fire broke out at a residence in south Dublin.

At approximately 12.35am on Thursday, gardaí from Dún Laoghaire responded to reports of a large fire in progress at a residence in the De Vesci Terrace area of Monkstown.

Gardaí promptly arrived at the scene and observed flames and thick smoke emanating from the residence.

Garda Dean Gahan and Garda Steven Carton became aware of a person in the basement of this residence.

They forced open a hall door to enter the burning building and brought a female resident, aged in her 20s, to safety.

They then re-entered the residence to search for other occupants inside.

After a short time, they located a man, aged in his 70s, at the rear of the property and also took him to safety.

The man was taken to St Vincent's University Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation where he is expected to make a full recovery.

As the fire further took hold, gardaí evacuated occupants of both adjoining residences and a mews property located nearby.

Three units of Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene and brought the fire under control.

Expand Close The scene of the fire in the De Vesci Terrace area of Monkstown, Co Dublin. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The scene of the fire in the De Vesci Terrace area of Monkstown, Co Dublin.

A garda spokesperson said extensive structural damage was caused to the property.

Speaking about this incident, Chief Superintendent Matthew Nyland said it is “extremely fortunate” that no one was seriously injured or lost their life in this fire.

“I have no doubt that this is primarily a result of the quick thinking and actions of all first responders, particularly Garda Dean Gahan and Garda Steven Carton,” he said.

"Gardaí Gahan and Carton showed immense bravery entering a very dangerous situation and putting fears for their own personal safety aside to assist others.

“Yet, we know that this is just one fitting example of the kind of courage exhibited every day by the dedicated members of An Garda Síochána working nationwide to keep people safe. We are very proud of Garda Gahan and Garda Carton."