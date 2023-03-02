| 5.2°C Dublin

Gardaí praised for bravery after rescue of woman and man from burning building in south Dublin

Garda Dean Gahan (left) and Garda Steven Carton (right) who rescued two people from the building Expand
The scene of the fire in the De Vesci Terrace area of Monkstown, Co Dublin. Expand

The scene of the fire in the De Vesci Terrace area of Monkstown, Co Dublin.

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

Two gardaí have been praised for their bravery after they rescued two people from a burning building when a large fire broke out at a residence in south Dublin.

At approximately 12.35am on Thursday, gardaí from Dún Laoghaire responded to reports of a large fire in progress at a residence in the De Vesci Terrace area of Monkstown.

